We forced 3 skincare experts to share the cheapo products they'd recommend. If they had to.

Is it just us, or are we all really into our skin this year?

Priming, plumping, exfoliating, cleansing, double cleansing, moisturising, hydrating, refining, peeling, protecting…

We’re doing it all. Which also means we’re buying all of the products.

Skincare is kind of like a puppy. Bare with us.

No, you can’t pat your moisturiser or cuddle your serum (well, technically you can…), but the thing about looking into your skin is, like a baby Labrador, it starts small with one or two lotions and potions, and then before you know it BAM. That small interest has grown into a large habit that no longer fits in your bathroom cupboard.

In an effort to pave a clear path between you and the skin you want, we forced asked three skincare experts to wade through your mountain of half-used bottles and tubes, and share the cheapo products they’d recommend. If they had to.

After a bit of arm twisting – because any skincare expert or dermatologist worth their weight in extractions knows nothing can replace quality, professional products – they gave us a handful of affordable, accessible options you can grab off the shelf at your local supermarket or pharmacy, and put straight onto your lovely face.

Dr Michael Freeman, Lead Dermatologist at The Skin Centre and The Skin Centre Medi Spa has over 30 years’ experience in the skincare industry. His picks are surprisingly (and pleasantly) simple:

Ah, good ole Cetaphil. Thankfully for us, you can nab this trusty brand off the supermarket shelf on your way to the chocolate aisle.