"I’ve been a beauty expert for 15 years. These are the products I wouldn't waste money on."

In what’s possibly the best job on the planet, I get to test beauty products for free. Which means I don’t have to pay for them. Which means I am the luckiest of ducks.

BUT, because I really, really love skincare and makeup, I still buy stuff anyway. It’s my hobby and passion (and it’s also a tax write-off).

So I get some products for free, I spend my pocket money on some, and sometimes I daydream about the scenario of working a job that isn't being a beauty editor and I mentally consider what I would actually pay for.



Here’s a rundown on what, if I was not gifted with samples to try, I would and wouldn't spend my hard-earned cash on. But before we jump into it, it’s important to point out that price is not an indication of quality. So by me saying to go for a Savey product, I’m not saying to lower your standards. Affordable products can still be excellent (and Spendy ones can be average), and vice versa etcetera etcetera.

Save on: Cleanser

A good cleanser should remove any makeup, sunscreen and excess sebum to leave your skin feeling clean and soft but not stripped or tight. You don’t need to spend wads of cash to do this. When looking for a nice cleanser I avoid anything too foamy and go for gentle cream, oil or milk textures (or even good old micellar water).

At the moment my favourite affordable cleansers are:

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $14.99

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Caring Wash Cleanser, $20.99

Sukin Cream Cleanser, $11.99 and

Trilogy Rosehip Creme Cleanser, $38.99.

Spend on: Serums

More specifically, I should say spend on ‘actives’. But generally the most active step in the majority of people’s skincare routines in their serum. The serum step is your fighting change at tackling whatever concerns you have about your skin. It might be fine lines, hyperpigmentation, fading acne scars - all of the ‘corrective’ stuff. So if you’re going to invest in any one step, make it this one.

A few of my favourite serums that actually make a visual difference are: