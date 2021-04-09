The beauty expert-approved makeup hacks to shake up your everyday face.

When you finally figure out your everyday makeup look, it's easy to stick with it.

Because mornings are rushed and time is fleeting, we'll generally reach for the products that we know do the trick. Right?

Watch: Here's how to do a smokey eye, without using black. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But sometimes it's nice to shake things up.

These four women from Mamamia's You Beauty Collective (myself included) each have a quick hack to change up your everyday face. Think something simple that you can incorporate into your morning routine, or add to your face later before you head out for the night.

Charlie

My makeup is the same every day, almost without fail. But there are days when my outfit might be more simple than usual or I just feel like spicing things up.

When I do feel like that, I reach for my colourful eyeshadow. Now, let me preface: I'm not a super colourful gal. My wardrobe mainly consists of neutrals, black, black and black. Because I love those colours on me. So, when I reach for colour to add a lil' something to my makeup, they aren't super daring choices.

I love eyeshadow quads. They contain four colours that all work perfectly together. So if I feel like adding something fun to my face in the morning, I'll work my way through the quad adding all four colours to my eye.

The same applies if I want to add those colours after work for a night out. I'll generally just be wearing bronzer on my lids during the day, so I'll add all four colours and boom; you've got a whole new eye look.

Image: Supplied.