LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'I spoke to Emilia Clarke about her 'no makeup' face, and the secret to her brows.'

You might know her as Daenerys from Game Of Thrones, or perhaps as Lou from Me Before You. Emilia Clarke has played many roles in Hollywood (and with it she’s had just as many hair colours) but her most recent gig as Global Ambassador for Clinique is what I jumped on Zoom late one night to discuss with the English actress.

Chatting to Emilia via video link, it was easy to feel her genuine love for the products and how growing up with a mum who worked in beauty shaped her knowledge on all things makeup.

“My mum worked for skincare companies, she was in makeup and branding and all of that kind of stuff. So it was catnip for me from birth, basically,” said Clarke.

“She gave me a lot of advice about makeup, always. And it was essentially “here's how you make makeup look like you're not wearing any,” so that's always been my vibe.”

“It also happens that it's something to do with my face. It doesn't take a lot of makeup well. So I've always had to wear less because if I wear too much I can look a little bit like a clown, or you can't see my eyes.”

It seems natural then that she would grow up to become the face of one of the world’s biggest beauty brands. Emilia speaks so fondly of her role with Clinique, not only about the products but about being able to represent the brand in her own authentic voice.

“It's so frustrating, cause it sounds like I'm just saying a line, but I have never worked with a company that I've loved this much. Every single person that I come in contact with from Clinique is just brilliant. It's just like, it's the easiest partnership. Like, A, I use the products and they work, and B, everyone is just a delight.

“I think that their products work... like they really, really work, and the aesthetics that they have are totally my vibe. They give me autonomy to be able to be myself. Sometimes these sort of partnerships where they're like 'yeah, we wanted you to do it, but say all these things and do it like this,' and that's not Clinique at all. They're literally like 'you say how it how you'd say it,' and it's just been beautiful,” said Clarke.