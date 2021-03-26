KELLY MCCARREN: I got a nose job. Here’s everything you want to know.

This post contains graphic imagery.

Hello, as you may have guessed by the headline, I recently got a nose job. And I get asked a LOT of questions about it; I knew I would, which is why I documented daily updates on my Instagram.

But there are a few questions that come in thick and fast on the reg, so I thought it clever to devise a little list of my answers to the FAQs of my fancy new designer snout.

Why did I get a nose job?

Because I wanted one. Pretty simple really!

There was nothing WRONG with my nose. Which is why I didn’t tell many people I was getting it done. I knew I’d face a bunch of 'oh you don’t need one' judgements that I really couldn’t be arsed dealing with.

I knew I didn’t NEED a new nose. I WANTED a new nose. And I’m a 32-year-old woman who could afford to buy myself one, after wanting it since I was a teenager, so why not!?

How did I feel leading up to the event?

Excited! I had always said I would wait for winter if I’d decided to do it, but as soon as I finished my initial consult, I was like 'WHEN CAN I GET IT DONE' because seeing what the surgeon could do with my nose had been exactly what I’d always dreamed about.

How did I feel on the day?

Many a nervous poo was had in the morning; I WAS SO ANXIOUS!

Unfortunately, I had afternoon surgery booked, and if you also have an anxious personality, I’d recommend you request an early morning admission and surgery.

I got to the day hospital at 1pm, and there was a lot of waiting around, which wasn’t great for my anxiety, especially given I was by myself. There were many tears and several panic attacks, but luckily I had a beautiful nurse who placed a bunch of heavy warm blankets on me to calm me down.

I REALLY started to get panicked in the theatre, so they gave me happy gas and then I fought the anesthesia for a while, unreasonably terrified of not waking up.

The last thing I remember is squeezing Dr Zacharia’s hand and asking him to give me a 'beautiful snout'. I love that even at that moment, my sense of humour was intact.

What did I actually have done?

I had both Rhinoplasty and Septoplasty surgery.

Rhinoplasty is what we refer to as a 'nose job' and involved them shaving down the bridge of my nose and reducing the cartilage amount on the tip.

Septoplasty corrects and straightens a deviated septum (which I didn't know I had and always thought sounded made up).

The nasal septum is the wall between the nostrils that separates the two nasal passages, supporting the nose and directing airflow. I didn't realise that not being able to breathe through the nose wasn't normal.