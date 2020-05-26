The 5 'hidden' ways your anxiety might be coming to the surface, without you even realising.

1. You’re more irritable than usual.

Amanda Gordon, Armchair Psychology Clinical Director and Endorsed Clinical and Health Psychologist, has been working in mental health for more than 30 years.

In her experience, she’s been seeing “a lot of irritability” during this time period.

Generally, this irritability may be directed at yourself or at others. You may be more likely to be overly self-critical, or you may find that you’re snapping at your partner or housemate more often than usual.

“[There are] a lot of arguments within relationships, that aren’t normally there,” Gordon told Mamamia.

2. You aren’t sleeping well.

For many of us, sleep can be a good indicator of when anxiety is surfacing.

You could be feeling more tired than usual and feel the need to sleep for longer, or you might be struggling to get to sleep all together.

“Sleep is a real problem for a lot of people,” Gordon said.

“Some might argue that they’re not as tired as they are used to being, but for others, it’s because they’re anxious and their sleep is being interfered with.”

Earlier this year, Dr Amy Reynolds, a sleep researcher and senior lecturer at CQUniversity shared her tips with Mamamia on getting good sleep.

“No tech an hour before bed.”

“Try to set your bedtime.”

“Avoid coffee after lunchtime. That’s a big one to some people, because caffeine can stay in your blood for a really long time.”

“Most of all, prioritising sleep is important. We talk about diet, we talk about exercise and keeping moving — sleep is just as important.”

3. You’re getting more headaches.

Some physical symptoms, such as headaches and nausea, can indicate signs of anxiety.

These more subtle, physical signs of anxiety can include headaches, stomach upset, nausea, insomnia, gastrointestinal issues, and more.

“People have described it in the past in literature as being ‘out of sorts’,” Gordon explained. “Not being your normal self. Not responding in the way that you normally do to things.”

4. You’re feeling more tired than usual.

Although you may not be as busy as you normally would be, it’s likely that you could be feeling more tired than usual at the moment.

As Gordon explained: “Feeling tired, even though you’re getting enough sleep, can also be a sign of anxiety”.

Many people are currently struggling with feelings of fatigue – especially as we’ve been operating in a heightened state and running on adrenaline since the pandemic began.

5. A lack of motivation.

Similarly, another way that anxiety may surface is that you may find you don’t have much interest in anything.

Due to a change in routine and a loss of structure, it’s common to experience a lack of motivation during this time. But while this sign and the ones listed above aren’t exactly out of the ordinary right now, they may also provide an indication that you need to seek professional support.