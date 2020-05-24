Regional travel and beauty salons: Exactly what is reopening tomorrow in Australia.

As Australians pull out their wintery wools on June 1, many will be able to go to beauty salons and host small gatherings for the first time in months.

Two months after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a two-person limit on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions will soon be lifted to reopen and revive the economy, which is heading for a recession.

In one week, both New South Wales and Victoria – the two Australian jurisdictions who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 – will lift significant restrictions currently in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Here’s exactly what you need to know about what is reopening as of June 1, 2020.

New South Wales

As of June 1, beauty salons in NSW will be able to open for business and begin treatments, albeit with strict new rules in place.

“Of all the requests I’ve had as health minister, this one topped the barrel,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced on Sunday.

“A big day for women in our community, a big day for everybody in the community – beauty salons are open, tanning salons, nail salons, waxing salons – how good is this Sunday?”

Before reopening, businesses will require a COVID-19 safe plan which includes removing books and magazines from waiting areas, stepping up hygiene protocols and keeping a record of attendance.

Listen: The risk and reality of a COVID19 second wave in Australia.



No more than 10 clients will be allowed inside salons at any one time and four square metres of space must be allowed per person.

From June 1, zoos, reptile parks and aquariums will also be re-opening, as will museums, galleries and libraries.

Furthermore, residents will be allowed to travel to regional NSW for a holiday.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes will also be allowed to have up to 50 customers from June 1 – at the moment they are allowed a maximum of 10 people.