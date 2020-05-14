Fallen in a heap this week? You can blame it on the rubber band theory.

If you look back to being in high school, think about the times when you might’ve gotten sick.

Usually, it wasn’t in the middle of term or when you were very busy studying, playing sport and keeping up with a packed social calendar.

But the minute the school holidays came around and gave you permission to let go of all the pressure, your body would just give up. It was almost like clockwork. That only when you allowed yourself to stop, your body would finally release that tension you’d been holding onto, just as the fun was about to start.

This is the very thing many of us are experiencing this week as coronavirus restrictions around the country begin to ease.

With the prospect of ‘normality’ returning sooner than expected – kids going back to school, cafes and bars reopening (if only 10 people at a time) and socially-distanced visits to loved ones allowed, finally – as a society, we can breathe again.

Except did anyone else realise they’ve actually been holding their breath this whole time? And as it turns out, holding your breath for months is physically, mentally and emotionally exhausting.

So, if you’re finding this week particularly hard, you’re not alone.

Some of us have fallen into a bit of a heap or are out of breath, even though now is the beginning of what we’ve been waiting for since early March. Others are finding their energy and motivation levels lower now than they were in peak isolation.

It’s got everything to do with something we’re calling the rubber band theory.

Imagine you’re a rubber band. No matter how flexible you are or how many times you’ve snapped, all of us have been stretched to our limits adjusting (or not adjusting) to how COVID-19 has completely changed every aspect of our lives. And now we don’t have to stretch ourselves so much, we’re snapping back, hard and fast.

