So you've just finished watching Stan's Younger. Here are 5 shows to binge next.

After seven seasons, Stan's Younger came to an end this week and we've spent the past few days grieving.

If you haven't watched Younger yet (you lucky thing), the series is created by Darren Star (of Sex and the City fame), and follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) a 40-year-old divorced mum from New Jersey, who lies about her age to break back into the publishing industry.

While she's dealing with that, she starts dating 26-year-old tattooist Josh, who mistakenly thinks she's the same age as him.

She also develops a crush on her boss, Charles, who is the same age as her but who also thinks she's 26.

As you might expect, chaos ensued.

Watch the trailer for season 7 of Younger. Post continues below.



Video via Stan

But if, like us, you have finished Younger, you'll know just how good it is and want something similar to devour next.

So we've got you covered.

From new series to old favourites, here are the five series you need to watch next.

The Bold Type

If you somehow missed watching The Bold Type as it aired, you are in for a treat.

Currently in its fifth and final season, The Bold Type was inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief, Joanna Coles (who also acts as an Executive Producer on the series), and follows three best friends as they navigate their jobs at Scarlet Magazine while balancing friendship, love lives and all the complications that come with it.

Starring Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, and Aisha Dee, the much-loved series has delved into a range of themes across five seasons, including career, race, identity, female empowerment, sexuality, and relationships.

Like Younger, it's got the 'best friends working in media in New York' vibes that we love.

Image: Giphy.