"There can't be a fairytale ending." Meghann Fahy on the biggest final twist in Stan's The Bold Type.

Meghann Fahy wants you to know she's also not ready to say goodbye to The Bold Type.

The 31-year-old actress has played assistant turned stylist Sutton Brady on the hit Stan series for five seasons and as the final season hits our screens this week, she's ready to talk about how those last few episodes play out and how the cast banded together to say goodbye behind-the-scenes.

The Bold Type was inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief, Joanna Coles, who also acts as an Executive Producer on the series and focuses on three women who work at the fictional Scarlet magazine.

Rounding out the trio of leading ladies, alongside Meghann, are Katie Stevens who plays writer Jane Sloan and Australian actress Aisha Dee, who plays social media director turned bartender and podcast host Kat Edison.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new season of Stan’s The Bold Type. Post continues below.

At the end of The Bold Type's fourth season, the character of Sutton Brady found herself at a crossroads, with her professional life soaring and her personal life causing her an intense amount of pain.

She had finally married her longtime love, former Scarlet board member Richard Hunter (Sam Page) but after her long-awaited promotion to stylist, chose not to move with him to San Francisco.

As an added blow to their relationship, after suffering a miscarriage, Sutton told Richard that she never wanted to have children and, as that was a deal-breaker for him, he packed his bags and ended their marriage.

What followed for Sutton was a spiral into drinking and partying followed by a trip to her hometown where she hooked up with her married ex-boyfriend and found herself hitting rock bottom after being tearfully confronted by his wife.

With season five, Meghann said viewers will see Sutton really lean into this painful storyline, as it wasn't something they were prepared to brush over in just a few episodes.

"In season five you'll see Sutton become more introspective about the path she's headed down," Meghann told Mamamia podcast The Spill. "I'm really excited that we see her go to therapy this season because we haven't dealt with that on the show before and I think it's such an important thing to normalise."

Listen to The Spill, where hosts Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece talk to Meghann Fahy about The Bold Type. Post continues after podast.

"With these final six episodes, people can see how she chooses to pick herself back up and move through all of the crazy surprises that life has thrown her way.

"It really all happened in such a short amount of time too," she continued. "Because I remember when they told me that I was going to get married, get pregnant, then have a miscarriage and then get divorced, all in the span of like five episodes and I just thought '...what?'"

"Of course, the writers did it in a way that was really lovely because they're all very good at their jobs. And that is why I'm not a writer. I'm really excited for the fans to see how that all resolves itself."