Why Stan's Younger had to end that way.

The article contains major spoilers for the final season and episode of Younger. Read on at your own risk.

Some TV series go out with a bang.

That bang is usually either universally hated (Game of Thrones, anyone?) or loved (Mare of Easttown, I'm looking at you, you cheeky bugger) by the die-hard fans who have followed the characters' storylines for months, or in most cases, years.

Younger isn't one of those TV series.

The Younger finale episode, which dropped onto Stan on Thursday night, was more like a light nudge.

A subtle fade out rather than an explosive, dramatic goodbye.

And that's exactly how it should have been.

Watch the trailer for Stan's Younger. Post continues below.

Seven seasons ago, we were introduced to Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a 40-year-old divorced mum-of-one from New Jersey. Along with her best mate, Maggie (Debi Mazar), she concocted a plan to pretend she was an emoji-using 26-year-old to break back into the publishing industry.

Their plan worked, and Liza became the assistant to Diana Trout, the head of marketing at Empirical Publishing, the greatest fish-themed diva of the modern TV era, and a character who undoubtedly deserves her own spin-off.

When she was at a local bar with Maggie celebrating her new role, Liza took off her shoe and waved it in the air to get the bartender's attention. While her plan failed, she caught the eye of a local millennial tattooist named Josh (Nico Tortorella), a man so ridiculously good looking he made 40-year-old women around the world want to abandon their safe marriages and concoct a ruse to be 26 again.

They were the tattooed arms that launched a million sexual fantasies.

via GIPHY

Josh asked Liza out, believing she was his age. Then Liza met Charles, the boss of Empirical Publishing and the kind of man who could give her the life she's always wanted.

Thus began the greatest love triangle of our time.

Over the seven seasons we watched Liza fall in love with Josh then Charles, then Josh again, then Charles again. We saw her find her feet in publishing, going from an assistant to an editor. We saw her develop cross generational friendships with Kelsey and Lauren, and strengthen her bond with both Maggie and Diana (spin-offs for these two, I'm telling ya!).

We saw a man do unthinkable things to a sheep. And a woman's labia get stuck on an ice sculpture of a giant fish coming out of a toilet.

It was a bloody beautiful ride.

In the penultimate episode, Liza and Charles found their way back to each other. Charles had been a d**k all season, and it seemed like Liza was about to make a huge mistake.

Then, plot twist.

In the final episode, Liza and Charles quietly parted ways after Liza rolled over in bed and said, "We're not going to make it, are we?"