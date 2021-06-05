'I was so scared.' Stan's The Bold Type star Aisha Dee on her bravest moment in the public eye.

Listen to this episode of The Spill's Watch Club on how The Bold Type's final season will change the TV landscape forever. Post continues below.

"It felt very out of character for Kat," Aisha told The Spill. "I think it's always really good to be presented with opinions that are different to our own, but when it came to Kat entering into a romantic relationship with someone like that, it did not ring true to me. But it also didn't feel right to just drop that story out of nowhere," she said.

"So we definitely needed to close that chapter in a way that felt right, so you'll see that happen this season. And for Kat, she's now got some people from her past coming back into her life, which is very exciting," she continued.

"I love these characters and the stories we tell so much that I really do feel an intense sense of responsibility around them. I want to tell the right story and really, Kat is who I hope to be when I grow up. Kat has inspired a lot of people to live authentically and to be their truest selves. It's never too late to do that.

"It’s actually been really beautiful over the years to connect with people who are inspired by the show. People have actually told me that they were inspired by our show to do things like ask their boss for a raise, or they were inspired by Jane to take charge of their health."

In truth, Aisha's love for The Bold Type and the people who create it runs so deep that in late 2020 she posted a long statement to her Instagram account detailing how she had felt like an outcast growing up in Australia in the 90s due to being a biracial woman and the colour of her skin.

In the post, she also said that The Bold Type itself needed more diverse voices behind the scenes in order to properly move forward with the stories the show wanted to tell.

In the statement, she said: "By speaking out, I’m taking a risk. It’s scary, but it’s worth it. This is not a judgment. This is a call to action. We deserve to see stories that are for us, by us."

It was a call that was met with an outpouring of support from the show, her co-stars and fans of The Bold Type but Aisha said she was filled with fear the moment before she sent it live.

Alex Paxton-Beesley as Eva Rhodes and Aisha Dee as Kat Edison in The Bold Type. Image: Stan.