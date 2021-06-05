'I was so scared.' Stan's The Bold Type star Aisha Dee on her bravest moment in the public eye.

Winning the role of Kat Edison on Stan’s The Bold Type came into the life of Australian actress Aisha Dee when her self-esteem was at an all-time low.
The 27-year-old actress, who was raised on Queensland’s Gold Coast, has played the beloved Kat on all five seasons of The Bold Type. Bringing to life a character who, over the course of the series, has explored her sexuality as a queer woman, stood against racial prejudice and abuse as a biracial woman, and who has delved into storylines surrounding friendship, wealth, career, and that special time in your twenties when your life expectations tilt and your friends feel like your family.
The Bold Type was inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief Joanna Coles and focuses on three best friends who met while working at the fictional Scarlet magazine in New York City.
Alongside Aisha's Kat, the central trio is comprised of assistant turned stylist Sutton Brady, played by Meghann Fahy, and Scarlet writer turned Vertical Editor Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens.
Season four of The Bold Type ended in quite a rocky fashion for Kat who, after being fired from Scarlet due to leaking information about her boss and his gay conversion activities, then embarked on a surprise romantic relationship with his daughter, Eva Rhodes (played by Alex Paxton-Beesley).
It was a relationship that came as a surprise to fans of the show, given the fact that the two had such wildly different political views and values, as Eva was a fierce Republican and Kat a proud, biracial Liberal.
Speaking to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill, Aisha said the relationship had never felt true to the character she had helped to create. So she ended up actively voicing her opinion that this particular romantic storyline didn't have a place on The Bold Type.