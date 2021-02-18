That absolutely bonkers Behind Her Eyes ending, explained. 

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Warning: This post contains MANY spoilers for Netflix's Behind Her Eyes. Read on at your own risk.

Right now, the world is divided into two camps.

In the first camp are those who are yet to watch Netflix's new six-part mini-series, Behind Her Eyes. They're currently going about their day, blissfully ignorant of the viewing experience that awaits them.

They may have seen the buzz around the mini-series, perhaps they've even seen the hashtag #WTFthatending trending on Twitter, but mostly they're completely unaware of the mini-series, the book it's based on, and the ending that will make them do one of these...

via GIPHY

Or perhaps one of these...

via GIPHY

The second camp is made up of the people who have watched the mini-series. You and I. We're the ones who are still in... shock.

We're the ones who... know.

If I asked any of you to describe the mini-series to me, you would probably say something like creepy stalker, murder, unexplained fire, weird marriage, bloody hell did her spirit just leave her body? WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON HERE? I NEED ANSWERS.

So, how does Behind Her Eyes start?

At the start of the series, single mum Louise (Simona Brown) meets a nice bloke in a bar. They kiss and then go their separate ways and Louise thinks she'll probably never see him again.

The next morning she turns up to work to discover he is her new boss David (Tom Bateman). Louise hides in the toilet while David, who is a psychologist, and his wife Adele (Eve Hewson) are given a tour of the office.

When they finally meet again the next day, Louise and David decide to pretend that nothing ever happened between them.

One day, Louise literally bumps into Adele around the corner from the office and they secretly become friends. At the same time, she starts having an ongoing affair with David. Things get... complicated.

Also at the start of their friendship, Adele gives Louise a journal written by her friend Rob, which she says will help Louise with her sleepwalking problem.

That brings us to...