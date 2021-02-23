Absolutely everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix's Behind Her Eyes.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

Behind Her Eyes is the most popular show on Netflix right now. And it's not hard to see why.

The six-part limited series, which premiered on the streaming platform last week, follows the story of a single mother who gets caught up in an affair with her psychiatrist boss, while forming an unlikely friendship with his mysterious wife.

Based on Sarah Pinborough's novel of the same name, the psychological thriller has been described as "chilling" and "completely unpredictable". (Seriously, just wait until you see *THAT* ending).

The cast for the series includes the likes of Murder on the Orient Express' David Bateman and Game of Thrones' Robert Aramayo, as well as Simona Brown and Eve Hewson.

Here's everything we know about the cast:

Simona Brown aka Louise

