A very important investigation into what people are taking out in those tiny bags.

Back in 2019, Lizzo introduced us to the tiny bag at the American Music Awards, and for a moment there, we all laughed it off as a passing joke.

I mean, this Valentino bag was miniscule. I thought it might've been an Airpods case on first glance... but it stole the show, and a seed was planted.

Previously a luxury piece reserved for the rich and famous at fashion shows, the micro bag had our attention. It'd just take a couple more years for it to reach our wardrobes.

Remember this? Image: Getty.

Originally put on the fashion map by French fashion label Jacquemus in 2018, the cult tiny bag quickly took off in celeb circles - A-list celebrities from Rihanna to Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have since donned them at events.

And if we know one thing to be true, it's that what badgalriri says, goes.