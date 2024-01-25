Ozzy Osborne cheated on Sharon with a teen, their masseuse and their cook. She took him back.

Sharon Osbourne always knew her husband Ozzy "had groupies".

But when she discovered his affairs in 2016, it felt entirely different.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that," Sharon said during her live show, Cut The Crap, in London on January 21.

"But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested."

This led to the — temporary — end of their relationship, and a mental health spiral that she could not see a way out of.

"I took, I don't know how many pills," Sharon told the London audience. "I just thought 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves'... The maid tried to come in to clean my room and saw me."

Ozzy's infidelities came to light in the same banal way many do: through an accidental message to the wrong person.

"We were sitting watching telly," Sharon told The Telegraph in 2017, a year after the discovery.

"Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly he sends me this email. 'Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said 'look!' And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."

