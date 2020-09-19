An attempted murder and drug addiction: Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s 38 year marriage.

This post deals with abuse and drug addiction and might be triggering for some readers.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been together for four decades. There’s been violence, drug and alcohol abuse, cheating – oh, and that time Ozzy tried to kill Sharon by strangling her. But somehow, they’re still together.

Sharon met Ozzy in 1970, when she was 17. Her father, Don Arden, was a notoriously intimidating music manager in London. She was working for him. Ozzy, four years older than her, was fronting up-and-coming heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Sharon had grown up surrounded by violence. Not only would her father "whack" her or yank her hair, he was violent towards other people.

"There was nothing unusual in seeing my dad threatening someone or brandishing a firearm," she shared on the show Shrink Rap.

Ozzy remembers the first time he met Sharon, at her father’s office.

"She probably thought I was a lunatic, standing there in my pyjama shirt, with no shoes and a hot-water tap on a piece of string around my neck," he wrote in his autobiography I Am Ozzy.

But he cracked a joke and made her smile.

"It was the most wicked, beautiful smile I’d ever seen in my life. And she had the laugh to go with it, too."

With Don as Black Sabbath’s manager, Ozzy kept bumping into Sharon over the next decade. He married single mum Thelma Riley, after meeting her at the nightclub where she worked. He adopted her son, Elliot, and they had two children together, Jessica and Louis. But he later admitted that due to his drinking and "out-of-control" ego, he was a "horrendous stepdad" and a "f*cking nightmare" as a husband.

In 1979, Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath, with the other band members claiming his drug and alcohol abuse made him unreliable. Ozzy, alone in a hotel room in Los Angeles, tried to numb his pain with more drugs and alcohol. Don sent Sharon over to LA to sort him out.

"He looked awful," Sharon told Louder. "He hadn’t shaved in weeks. His clothes were covered in food and he smelt terrible. It was heartbreaking to see somebody in such a state of hopelessness."

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in 1983. Image: Getty.