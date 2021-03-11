A controversial tweet and an on-screen meltdown: Why everyone's talking about Sharon Osbourne.

When Piers Morgan announced his exit from Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, thousands of viewers celebrated his decision.

The British journalist and television presenter left the breakfast show following an on-air argument with a colleague who criticised him for "continuing to trash" Meghan Markle.

The argument first erupted after Morgan claimed that he "didn't believe a word" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, including the Duchess of Sussex's admission that she experienced suicidal thoughts while she was she was pregnant with her first child.

But while many viewers condemned Morgan's opinion, it seems the controversial presenter still has some staunch supporters.

On Tuesday, Sharon Osbourne shared her support for the British journalist on Twitter.

"I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth," the television personality wrote.

Morgan later thanked Osbourne, tweeting: "When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it is what she believes."