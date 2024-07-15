Shannen Doherty had a list of people she didn't want at her funeral.

Shannen Doherty was an iconic actress, beloved for roles in 90210, Heathers, Charmed and more. But as she continued to grace our screens, she was also facing the "fight for her life."

Doherty lived with cancer for nine years, following her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.

In the years since, the actress continued to share updates with fans as she went into remission in 2017, before the cancer returned in 2019. In 2020 she announced her diagnosis of metastatic stage IV cancer, which had spread to her bones. In 2023, the cancer had spread to her brain, and she underwent intense surgery.

The actress sadly passed away on July 13, 2024. She was 53.

With time to prepare for her death, Doherty had publicly shared her wishes for her funeral and 'burial'.

"I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog, and I want it to be mixed with my dad. I do not want to be buried," she said in a January episode of her podcast, Let It Be Clear.

She said she wanted loved ones to spread her ashes in a "mixture of ways," including using them to blend with soil to "grow them into a tree." She spoke about potentially wanting her and her father's ashes to be spread in Malibu, California, where they spent "precious time" together.

As for her funeral, Doherty knew who she did — and didn't — want to attend.

"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there," she said. "I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral.