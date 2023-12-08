5 women who had sex with celebrities and exactly what it was like.

Here at Mamamia, we write about celebrities literally every day of our lives. But what about the kinds of celebrity stories that slip through the cracks? Like for instance, the sex lives of the famous.

That's right, we're talking about people who have had sex with celebs.

Maybe you met before they got famous, or maybe it happened when they were already a high-profile person. Either way, you know that you're going to tell everyone about it.

And thankfully, you've told us.

But don't worry, we're not complete loose units as all submissions are anonymous and the celebrity's identity is not being disclosed because we're not that messy.

The reality star.

"I once had sex with a reality TV star I met at a party. I then went back to his place and ended up staying the night. We were both pretty drunk but I remember him being rather sloppy in the bedroom and definitely more of a taker than a giver.

"In the morning he pretty much pushed me out the door and said he’d call me… of course, I never heard from him."

