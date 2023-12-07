'Motherf**king piglet.' All the celebs who refuse to work with James Corden.

For the last couple of years, James Corden has garnered a reputation for being a bit of a d**k.

In the past, he had solidified his place on the pop culture landscape as the self-deprecating Brit with a wicked sense of humour, but following a string of unpleasant rumours (including the owner of NYC restaurant Balthazar publicly claiming Corden had behaved rudely to one of his staff members), he's had a rather dramatic fall from grace.

Watch: James Corden names "rudest" celebrity during Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.



The TV personality and actor, who left The Late Late Show in April 2023, might be out of the spotlight, but there are still several celebrities who don't plan on ever playing nice.

Here are seven celebrities who allegedly refuse to work with James Corden.

Britney Spears

