17 women on the most famous person they've ever met. And what they were actually like.

Aaron Taylor Johnson

"I locked eyes with Aaron Taylor Johnson at a chicken stand at a farmer's market in LA, his wife and kids were there. They were having a chat to Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out which I absolutely eavesdropped on." - Tamara.

Amy Winehouse

"When I worked in Camden, one of my team got engaged so we went to the pub for celebratory drinks. Amy Winehouse walked in, asked what we were celebrating and admired my friend's ring." - Polly.

Zac Efron

"A career highlight was interviewing Zac Efron. I'm obsessed with him and was so excited, but for some reason it didn't occur to me that because the interview was being filmed on proper cameras, I should put powder on my face. I didn't and now I look back and cringe because my face is WET. This is why people on TV wear proper makeup. Anywho, Zac Efron looked me straight in the eye the whole time and was so engaging and polite. He's more beautiful in real life and he makes you feel like the only person in the room." - Clare.

Beyoncé

"I will claim it. We got upgraded to the most amazing seats at her concert because my friend got trampled in the moshpit, and as she came off stage and greeted everyone in the crowd... SHE TOUCHED MY HAND." - Nicolle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"I met Meghan and Harry when they came to visit Australia a few years ago. It was only a handshake and a brief chat but they gave everyone their time, looked people in the eye, shook their hands and were really patient." - Clare.

Redfoo

"I was at a club in Sydney back in 2014, and all of a sudden a security guard taps me on the shoulder and points to Redfoo. Redfoo was motioning for me and the friend I was with to join him in his booth. We went over and said hi, and then he gave me his phone and told me to put my number in it. I think he saved it as 'Blondie'. He didn't really... talk... so we got bored after a while and went elsewhere. He also never messaged me. Lol." - Jessie.

