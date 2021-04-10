SEX DIARIES: ‘I was vanilla in the bedroom until a date introduced me to BDSM.’

After a three-year relationship – and five months trying to get over it – I was ready to throw myself back out there.

But the dating game had severely changed since I was last on the market, and I had no idea how dating apps were meant to work.

So with the help of my housemates, I signed up to Tinder. Within days had my very first date in forever.

I was so nervous.

On my way out that night, my friend handed me a shot, and I knocked it back with all the faux confidence in the world.

By the time I arrived at the bar, I was more than ready to turn back around. But sitting outside waiting for me was Declan.

Tall with broad shoulders, a sharp haircut, and a black shirt, Declan was even hotter than in his photos. Smelling of cologne, he bent down to kiss my cheek and said hello in his sexy Irish accent.

Yet there was something endearing underneath his bravado.

Declan was also recently single, and just as shy as me.

We grabbed an outdoor table, and two-for-one cocktails soon blurred any awkward gaps in conversation. After happy hour ended, we split a pizza then Declan offered to walk me home.

On my doorstep, I invited him in.

With all my housemates fast asleep, we crept upstairs to my room. Sitting on the edge of my bed, I chatted nervously before Declan leaned forward and gently kissed me.

Laying me back on my sheets, I looked up at him timidly.

I hadn’t been with anyone else for three and a half years. I didn’t know what to expect.

But Declan was soft and slow as his lips travelled down my neck. Expertly, he slid my dress up over my head. In the dark, he quietly pulled his shirt off, followed by his jeans.

Propping himself up, he gradually eased himself inside me, pushing in a little more each time.

It was so deep, and it felt so good.

Finally letting himself go, Declan groaned faintly in my ear.

We fell asleep spooning.

It was a month before I saw Declan again, and the day after my birthday. I had been out for drinks with the girls to celebrate when I invited him round.