SEX DIARIES: ‘I’d always fantasised about sex in public. On Valentine’s Day, I made it happen.’

Ever since I can remember I’ve had this wild fantasy about having sex somewhere public.

Just the thought of being so horny that you can’t wait until you’re home, mixed in with the risk of getting caught, turns me on so much. (Personally, I blame Eminem and Brittany Murphy in 8 Mile — that sex scene up against factory machinery really set my 13-year-old self up for some very unrealistic expectations).

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So, while getting hot and heavy under the sheets with my boyfriend one night, I broached the subject, concealed among some very naughty, dirty talk.

“We’re down a dark alley,” I purred in his ear, “and you’ve got me pinned up against the brick wall.”

Hearing David groan beside me encouraged me on, as I detailed my darkest desires while stroking him up and down.

A month later, it was Valentine’s Day, and we were at a posh restaurant in the city sipping champagne and devouring oysters. Somewhere between our entrée and main course I excused myself from the table.

Balancing on my stilettos in the toilet cubicle, I slipped my red lace g-string down my legs. Folding it tightly into my palm, I walked back out to the table flushed with excitement. My naughty little secret was liberating and left me feeling so incredibly sexy.

Sitting down next David, I reached for his hand under the table, closing his fingers around my underwear.

Glancing down in surprise, his eyes lit up in realisation. Leaning forward, David’s lips grazed the side of my cheek as he murmured in my ear, “what do you want, trouble?”

For the rest of our meal, we were both thoroughly distracted by thoughts of me sitting there in public without underwear. Holding a glass of red wine in one hand, David teased me with the other, running it up and down the inside of my thigh. I tingled with excitement.

Getting up to pay, we were heading for the door when David let his hand slip down my back and over the smooth curve of my bum. Without the outline of any underwear, he squeezed my arse and whispered to me just how much he wanted it.