“Do you want to play outside today?” She growled into my ear so deeply and with so much subtext that my body reacted immediately.

I was still half asleep while she delivered her instructions in my ear, tracing her tongue around it when she was done. Her tone told me she meant business, so I listened intently - knowing that if I missed a detail I would pay for it sorely later.

Her name was Taylor. She was my girlfriend and (when the occasion called for it) my Dom.

When we met, Taylor wasn’t into kink but she thrived as a baby Dom when she saw the effect her taking control had on me. I had taken her to fetish classes and clubs so that she could learn and she took to it like a duck to water. I loved where we were at in our relationship, our boundaries were well set, safe words were in place and we could read each other like a book. It was all fun and adventures.

Taylor had told me we were going on an adventure, that I was to get up, shower, put on a nice dress and be ready in an hour. Showered, I found her in the kitchen with breakfast made for me. She walked around behind me and told me to eat because I’d need my energy, all the while sliding her hand up the back of my thigh and hooking her finger on my navy lace knickers. I was throbbing already.

On our way, I tried to guess where we were going with no success but needless to say, when we arrived at quite a large Melbourne shopping centre, it wasn’t what I was expecting.

While Taylor and I were exhibitionists, our escapades were usually confined to fetish clubs and sex parties (places that wouldn’t get us arrested), a shopping centre was a new frontier. But I trusted her and she knew where I would draw my lines, so I followed her willingly.

These shops were Taylor’s local so, with a possessive hand on the small of my back, she guided me through the crowd to City Chic.