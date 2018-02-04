Hold onto your couture hats.

Forget coming up with a plot, the back story behind the third Sex and The City film almost has more drama than the series ever did.

To summarise – Kim Cattral has bowed out of making a third film, basically saying, “SJP? I don’t know her.”

So now Sarah Jessica Parker is all like: “Well, guess we’ll just have to kill off Samantha and make a sequel anyway because THAT’S WHAT THE PEOPLE WANT”.

Well not exactly. But let us explain.

This week, Sarah Jessica Parker responded to claims made by Kim Cattral late last year that she never considered her SATC co-stars friends, saying she was “just heartbroken.”

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your persona,” Cattral told Piers Morgan in October.

Pointing to their difference in age and the fact she doesn't have children nor live in New York City anymore like the others, Cattral said their common interests were few.