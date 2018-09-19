Kristin Davis has reignited the Sex and the City cast feud with just one picture.

Uh oh.

Just when we thought we could go back to pretending Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha were best friend in real life, an Emmys throwback photo might’ve just gone and reignited the Sex and the City cast feud.

The feud in question is the one between Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO hit, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw. And the rest of the TV show’s cast.

Let’s back it up a bit with a quick recap of the timeline of this SATC feud.

A third movie in the Sex and The City franchise was reportedly due to begin filming in October, 2017, until it was cancelled altogether. Page Six spoke to “sources” about this, who said: “They were supposed to start shooting [on Tuesday]. Kim Cattrall was negotiating and was asking for things the studio wouldn’t go for, so they pulled the plug… It’s no secret Kim isn’t a fan of Sarah Jessica Parker and [producer] Michael Patrick King.” Kim Cattrall hopped on Twitter the next morning to write: “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.” Sarah Jessica Parker appeared on a red carpet in New York, where she told reporters: “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.” Kristin Davis and Willie Garson (he played Carrie’s gay best friend on the show) expressed their ‘disappointment’ online. Then Kim Cattrall appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories to share this about Sarah Jessica Parker: “I don’t know what her problem is, I never have. This feels like a toxic relationship.” The world collectively cringed. Approximately 12,637 more stories about ensuing feud were published. In February, 2018, Parker offered her condolences to Cattrall after her brother passed away – Cattrall then posted her anger on Instagram, writing, “I don’t need you love and support at this tragic time… your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now… let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Yeah.

Side note – regardless of how Kim and Sarah Jessica feel about each other, here’s a compilation of why Samantha Jones will always be one of our favourite TV characters. Post continues after video.

After what appeared to be decades of pent up anger and resentment playing out in passive aggressive media interviews and Instagram posts, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York on the show, shared a throwback photo on Instagram during Tuesday’s Emmy Awards that only fuelled the reports Cattrall was always on the ‘outs’.

The photo showed Davis, Parker and Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, at the Emmys in 2004.

“Emmy flashback – super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight. We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!” the actress captioned the image, in which Cattrall was noticeably absent.

“One of my fav shows but why is Sam not there? I guess you just proved everything she said is true,” one fan commented.

Another added, “Awkward, where is your 4th partner in crime?” one user commented. “We all loved her, too.”