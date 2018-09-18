The Emmys were just interrupted by a marriage proposal and the reaction was extraordinary.

Today is a good day, because we just witnessed a proposal at the Emmys.

Yep, during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Glenn Weiss popped the question to his unsuspecting girlfriend.

“You wonder why I never call you my girlfriend,” he said. “It’s because I want to call you my wife.”

While the crowd cheered, Weiss’ girlfriend walked up on stage. The director then got down on one knee.

Watch the Emmys proposal…

She said yes.

EVERYBODY CRIED.

Here’s how Twitter reacted: