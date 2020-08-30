A secret marriage and 'acting' rumours: All the Selling Sunset gossip in one place.

Netflix dropped their third season of Selling Sunset earlier this month, and we've been enjoying the luxuries and riches of the Oppenheim Realty Group, in all its glory.

Of course, when you watch such a show, you're likely to be left with many questions.

How much work do these guys really do? Who bought that hectic $44 million house? And where the heck is Justin Hartley?

Well. Never fear, we have just the same queries... and we've gone searching for the answers.

So without further ado, here’s a round-up of all the very important gossip surrounding Selling Sunset.

Watch: The trailer for Selling Sunset. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

There's a lot of talk about whether the show is real or scripted.

The Oppenheim Group are a luxury real estate agency in Los Angeles with even more luxurious agents.

But, fans of the show have been skeptical as to whether the cast are legitimate real estate agents, or paid actors because they're just a little too good in front of the camera.

Chrissy Teigen brought the theory to light in a thread of tweets where she wrote:

"Everyone on TV plays up a character. They’re all doing that," before mentioning that she's never seen or heard of any of these real estate agents, despite being deep in LA real estate.