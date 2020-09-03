Who's returning and the release date: Everything we know about Selling Sunset season four.

Netflix's Selling Sunset has become everyone's latest in-isolation obsession.

It not only has plenty of drama to keep us entertained for hours, but it also features mesmerising multi-million dollar houses. A winning combination.

Watch the trailer for season three of Selling Sunset. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix

Now after finishing season three, we have plenty of questions that need answering - namely when the heck is season four dropping???

Here's everything we know about season four of Selling Sunset.

When will Selling Sunset season four premiere?

Unfortunately, Netflix has not renewed Selling Sunset for a fourth season just yet. But considering the first, second and third season did so well on the streaming service, we assume it's only a matter of time.

Speaking to Women's Health, Mary Fitzgerald shared that she and various other cast members are keen for another season.

"I know the people that I talk to - Heather, Chrishell, Amanza, Jason, and Romain - we're all up for a fourth season. I can't speak for the other girls because I don't really speak to them," she said.

Chrishell Stause shared on her Instagram Story that if fans keep watching, they will more than likely be picked up again.

Image: Instagram.