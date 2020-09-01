An important investigation into whether the Selling Sunset team are actually real estate agents.

While we’ve all been stuck inside our averagely priced homes this year, Selling Sunset has been the shining beacon of millionaire lavishness that we needed in 2020.

Following a group of real estate agents who sell multi-million dollar homes in and around Hollywood, the show gives a juicy insight into both the houses themselves and the ladies who sell them. But with drama swiftly becoming the centre focus of the show, there have been a few questions arising around the credentials of these agents: namely, whether they actually have real estate licenses.

Watch the Selling Sunset Season 3 trailer below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

One rather famous skeptic is none other than Chrissy Teigen, who recently shared this tweet:

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

So, in order to assist Chrissy on her hunt for the truth, we have done the hard yards (read: extensive googling) to find out if the Selling Sunset stars are actually pulling their nine to five at the Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset Christine Quinn

Lovingly known as the show’s top pot-stirrer, Christine Quinn, has been the trigger for most of Selling Sunset’s best blow outs. She also showcases some of the swankiest homes in Hollywood, but to be honest, her real estate past is a little murky.