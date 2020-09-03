A text message and tabloids: A complete timeline of Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Justin's divorce.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 3. You've been warned.

From disputes over bachelorette parties to glamorous multi-million dollar listings in the Hollywood Hills, Netflix's Selling Sunset is quickly becoming our favourite guilty pleasure.

The reality TV show, which follows a group of real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group, is jam-packed with a helluva lot of drama.

But in the final episodes of season three, there was one particular storyline which stood out more than the rest.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 3 below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

You see, towards the end of season three, news breaks in The Oppenheim Group office that up-and-coming agent Chrishell Stause has separated from her husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

Except... the break-up news isn't just a surprise to the audience.

It's a complete surprise to Chrishell and her colleagues – Mary, Christine, Davina, Heather and Maya – as well.

In case you need a recap, here's how it unfolded on the show.

In November 2019, when the season was filmed, Chrishell organised a charity fundraiser.

At the fundraiser, one of the items up for action was a "cup of coffee with Justin Hartley" as well as a signed This Is Us script. At the event, Chrishell even told an attendee, "This is my husband, by the way." (Awkward, am I right?)

The next morning, back at the office, Christine receives a bizarre notification on her phone.

"I just got a google alert from TMZ," she announces to the group. "Justin Hartley files for divorce."

Image: Netflix.