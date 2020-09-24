A very important investigation into the lives of the Selling Sunset cast before the show.

Okay, so you've watched all three seasons of Selling Sunset, taken virtual tours of the cast's homes and plotted the timeline of Chrishell and Justin's divorce through the show and their Instagram accounts.

We see you and... same.

So with that all done, the only logical next step is to wonder what the super glam real estate agents were doing before a Netflix camera captured them doing precisely no work, but sharing a lot of gossip, in the Oppenheim office.

If you haven't watched Selling Sunset yet, get onto it ASAP. Here's what to expect. Post continues below video.

What were their lives like before?

Well, we've put our very important investigation hats on again, to bring you the following information.

Chrishell Stause.

Chrishell, 39, has always been the most 'famous' of the cast, having had an acting career before moving to real estate, and marrying This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

Image: Getty.