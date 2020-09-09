Just every single photo of Christine Quinn's hectic Selling Sunset wedding in one place.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 3. You have been warned.

For those that have binge-watched ﻿Selling Sunset﻿, you'll know that the reality show is entirely over-the-top.

From enormous multi-million dollar listings in the Hollywood Hills to the lives of the glamorous real estate agents selling them, the Netflix show depicts a lifestyle that most of us can only imagine.

But when it comes to the over-the-top lavishness of the show, there's virtually nothing that will beat the extravagance of Christine Quinn's gothic wedding.

The wedding, which appeared in season three of the reality show, featured live black swans, ice sculptures, fake snow, and even a bleeding cake.

And that's just the beginning of it all.

Watch the Selling Sunset Season 3 trailer below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

In season two of Selling Sunset, Christine returns to the office from her overseas holiday with the news that she's engaged to a man named Christian Richard.

Speaking to ﻿Refinery29﻿, Christine, 31, shared how their relationship began.

"My girlfriend went on a date with him and she's like, 'Hey, I went on a date with this guy who I really don't like. I know you're single, you may want to go out with him,'" she shared.

At their engagement party, which aired in season two, Christian opened up more about their first meeting.

"Christine, I met you in Beverly Hills not even a year ago, and I absolutely fell head over heels in love with you," he said.

"We had dinner, she was wearing this red dress, and we hit it off in the car. We had instant banter which is really special, you don’t get that too often. I pursued her, and she’s a tough catch. But here we are now, she’s amazing, complements me perfectly, and we’re building a life together."

Just a few months into their relationship, Christine began showing Christian houses in the Hollywood Hills.