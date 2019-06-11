Just be warned, a few very mild spoilers for season six can be found below.

Normally if I were to find myself on a crowded pink carpet with the stars of a hit TV show gliding around me while my feet touched down in New York for a mere 24 hours I would be convinced it was just a fever dream brought on by an obsessive over-indulgence of rosé and streaming services.

But in this case, it was cold, hard reality.

I journeyed to the Big Apple for the season six premiere of Younger, which will be available to watch only on Stan from this Thursday 13 June. I was there representing Australia (do they award medals for that? I hope so) and my mission was to dig up as much behind-the-scenes information as possible about what will go down in this highly-anticipated new season.

While the early seasons of Younger, the TV series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran, revolved heavily around divorced single-mother-of-one Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) posing as a single 26-year-old woman in order to get back into the workforce and score a job at Empirical Publishing, the sixth series will see our heroes take on a whole new set of challenges.

Some relationships will flourish while others will very much crash and burn, there will be a few long-held revelations finally come to light and of course, we’ll continue to get a very overly fictionalised and glossy account of how the book publishing industry actually works.

One of my first encounters on the pink carpet was with none other than the best-dressed woman on TV herself, Diana Trout, who is, of course, brought to life by the talented Miriam Shor. Even though her neck was currently free of any of the character’s signature overly-adorned neckpieces, there was still a touch of ‘Trout’ about her during the night as she moved amongst her castmates and talked with waiting press.

Before we could speak she expertly helped a series of nearby hovering handlers move the excited cast together for a group picture, calling out in a clear and commanding voice “come on everyone, just one more, do it for Mum and Dad!” while a pit of photographers furiously clicked and snapped away.

When we last left Diana in season five, she was floored by the news that Charles (Peter Hermann) had handed over the reins of the company to Kelsey (Hilary Duff) but had also found happiness with her plumber turned true love Enzo (Chris Tardio).

When she greets me on the carpet she starts off our conversation by saying “just what the hell Australia! I love it there, love the wine, love everything” before going on to explain why this season is the most volatile in the show’s history.

“There’s a lot of emotions this season, there are a lot of big reveals,” she told me. “These people now all really care about each other. It’s the most intense season yet and it’s a pretty intense show already. It’s also a very bumpy road for Enzo and Diana, but it’s a road you want to journey on with them. At the end of the season, it’s a really big finish to the story, it’s awesome.”

There are a lot of people clamouring at the event to know if this season will feature a brutal showdown between the characters of Liza, Diana, and Kelsey since they appear to be very much at odds with each other thanks to the new company regime.

But Miriam is quick to shut any of that talk down, saying ‘that’s just not our show”.