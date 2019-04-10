In news that’s better than Christmas coming early or finding a surprise $5 in your jacket pocket, it has been officially confirmed that a brand new season of Younger will be returning to our screens in June.

Season six of Younger will air in Australia via Stan starting from Thursday, June 13. Episodes of the series will then drop onto the streaming service weekly, the same day as they air in the US.

This is a relief for fans of the show (which is everyone, right? I don’t want to live in a world with people who don’t appreciate Younger…) because season five of the New York set dramedy dropped a substantial amount of storyline bombshells during the last season, which have set our favourite characters up for some big life changes this time around.

While the early seasons of Younger, the TV series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran, revolved heavily around divorced single-mother-of-one Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) posing as a single 26-year-old woman in order to get her foot back through the door into the workforce and score a job at Empirical Publishing, season six will take on a new set of challenges.

Due to the fact that, aside from her flighty PR friend Lauren (Molly Bernard), and her imposing and well-accessorised boss Diana Trout (Miriam Shor) the rest of her inner-circle are now in on her age-defying secret, Liza’s biggest storyline in season six will revolve around what happens when you get everything you want and then have to struggle to keep it.