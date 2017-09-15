The three biggest bombshells from the Younger finale.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Season Four of Younger. Make sure you’ve watched the entire series on Stan before you read on.

OK, yes, the penultimate episode of this season of Younger felt a touch more like a finale than the actual finale.

(You may recall, Liza admitted out loud that she loves Charles, Queen Diana finally ditched Richard, Kelsey’s arch enemy/lover became her colleague, and Josh followed his beer-pulling, video game-designing dream girl across the Atlantic.)

But…BUT… Thursday’s series-ending episode still had plenty of pivotal moments to carry us through to next year.

LISTEN: To a special bonus episode of Mamamia’s TV podcast The Binge. Hosts Laura Brodnik, Clare Stephens and Brittany Stewart discuss the best and worst moments from Younger season four. Joining them is Miriam Shor , AKA Diana Trout, who provides some exclusive behind the scenes info.

Here are a few of the highlights from season four.

Clare knows Liza’s secret.

Is anyone on this show not telling fibs? Heck, they even use each other’s secrets as bargaining chips. eg. Josh’s now-wife Clare borderline blackmailing Liza into telling the US Department of Homeland Security that they’ve been together for six months rather than one.

“It’s a tiny, white lie, like the one you had to tell to, you know, get your job,” Clare said. “From what he’s told me, you kind of owe him this.”

Owe him a felony?! Oosh. She’s got a lot of nerve for such a small person.

Zane will throw his own boss under the bus.

We all knew he was ruthless. But hot damn.

We were all there in that meeting. We all heard it. When Zane suggested Charles appear alongside his ex-wife, Pauline, on Good Morning America to promote her "factional" book about their marriage, he shut it down. Fast. "Absolutely not," he said. "A little too close to home," he said.