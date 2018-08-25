rogue

The 24 best memes that sum up what on earth happened this week.

Oh dear.

Deary, deary me.

Now the leadership spill is over and Scott Morrison is the new Prime Minister of Australia, we’re feeling a bit… helpless.

Disillusioned.

Come Monday, we’ll figure out what this all means for us. We’ll get onto understanding exactly who our newly enforced PM is, what he stands for and if they’re the same things we stand for.

But right now, all we can do is laugh. Then weep.

Enter, memes.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

No Filter

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by Renee pastor (@renee_pastor) on

libspill memes
Image: Facebook/Meme Queens.
ADVERTISEMENT

libspill memes
Image: Facebook/Meme Queens.
ADVERTISEMENT

libspill memes
Image: Facebook/Meme Queens.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sigh. Via @southofthebordersydney

A post shared by Mia Freedman (@miafreedman) on

ADVERTISEMENT

libspill memes
Image: Facebook/Meme Queens.

You never know what Dutton will do next... #auspol #libspill

A post shared by Mamamia (@mamamiaaus) on

ADVERTISEMENT

libspill memes
Image: Facebook/Meme Queens.
ADVERTISEMENT

DOH #auspol #libspill

A post shared by Mamamia (@mamamiaaus) on

ADVERTISEMENT

libspill memes
Image: Facebook/Meme Queens.

What the hell is happening right now? #libspill #auspol

A post shared by Mamamia (@mamamiaaus) on

libspill memes
Image: Facebook/Meme Queens.
ADVERTISEMENT

libspill memes
Image: Facebook/Meme Queens.
ADVERTISEMENT

Still catching up with all this new Prime Minister nonsense? Debrief with Mia, Holly and Jessie on Mamamia Out Loud below.

Are you happy with the results of the leadership spill? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout