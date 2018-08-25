The 24 best memes that sum up what on earth happened this week.

Oh dear.

Deary, deary me.

Now the leadership spill is over and Scott Morrison is the new Prime Minister of Australia, we’re feeling a bit… helpless.

Disillusioned.

Come Monday, we’ll figure out what this all means for us. We’ll get onto understanding exactly who our newly enforced PM is, what he stands for and if they’re the same things we stand for.

But right now, all we can do is laugh. Then weep.

Enter, memes.