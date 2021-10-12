The Glasgow summit may be the "last chance" to tackle climate change. Our PM may not go.

The Windsors are typically tight-lipped on political matters. It's considered a cornerstone of the British monarchy that both the sovereign and her family remain entirely neutral.

But overnight, Prince Charles could barely hide his bewilderment when he learned Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison may be a no-show at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month.

The heir to the throne and long-standing environmentalist was informed during a BBC interview that the Aussie PM "isn't even certain that he can make it" to the critical meeting.

The Prince stopped in his tracks and turned to the interviewer. "Is that what he says, is it?"

Watch: Prince Charles reacts to Scott Morrison's potential absence from the Glasgow climate summit.

The country's future head of state then continued with a message for world leaders — not naming any names, of course — about why they really should attend.

"This is a last chance saloon. Literally. If we don’t really take the decisions that are vital now, it’s going to be almost impossible to catch up," he said.

“It will be a disaster. I mean it will be catastrophic. It is already beginning to be catastrophic because nothing in nature can survive the stress that is created by these extremes of weather.”

What is the COP26 summit about?

It's the 26th annual meeting for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The event, held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, is supposed to see all 197 states involved in the UNFCCC gather for what's called the 'Conference of the Parties' (hence COP26).

The meeting has been billed as the most significant since the Paris Accord was reached in 2015. That landmark agreement legally bound member nations to take action to keep global warming "well below" 2C — ideally, 1.5C — above pre-industrial levels by 2050.