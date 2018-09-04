Scott Morrison's bizarre explanation for why he sends his daughters to a private school.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he sends his children to a private school to avoid a ‘skin curling’ sexuality program.

Yeah…

In an interview with broadcaster Alan Jones on 2GB, Morrison agreed that a Victorian public school program aimed at reducing rates of family violence made his “skin curl”.

“Does this make your skin curl?,” Jones asked the Prime Minister. “That there are character cards under this [program] where young kids in schools, girls, Megan, we’re told that Megan is 17, she lives in the city and works in the local cafe. She’s had 15 sexual partners and describes herself as bisexual, and these girls in class are told to role model these particular people.”

“Year nine students are told to role play them and the teachers are given role-playing cards. Kelly is 14 and she’s interested in girls, she’s not sure but she thinks she might be a lesbian, and all of this is going on in the classroom. Is that going to happen in classrooms under your prime ministership?”

Morrison responded that programs like this was one of the reasons his children attended an independent Baptist school in Sydney.