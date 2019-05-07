Why I'm glad Australia has to choose between Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten for PM.

There’s been a lot to unpack during this year’s federal election campaign, namely because there are way too many candidates who didn’t realise wiping their social media footprint is definitely a thing you should do before entering politics.

With two weeks left of an already exhausting five week (and two day) long campaign, we’ve already seen lots of bright yellow billboards for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party and acted a tiny bit surprised when One Nation candidate Steve Dickson was caught saying horribly sexist and racist things while out at a US night club.

But there is one thing that this election campaign is missing (and it becomes even more glaringly obvious when you look across the Tasman Sea).

There are two men hoping to lead their parties to election victory. Two men who are fighting, as leaders of the two major parties, to be Prime Minister.

And they’re both a bit… meh.

Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten are two men-in-suits who elicit excitement in precisely no one. ABC‘s Vote Compass, which compiles data about the election, ranks them both below 5/10 for likeability and trustworthiness – with undecided voters unable to see much of a difference between the two.

No matter how many times they engage in a bit of ‘beer and banter’, hang out with sports teams or smile with babies, no one is going to the voting booths yelling “I JUST REALLY LIKE SCOTT MORRISON” or “I JUST REALLY LIKE BILL SHORTEN”.

There’s certainly no ‘ScoMomania’ here.