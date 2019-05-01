How a video of Steve Dickson at a strip club was leaked just in time for the election.

Three weeks out from a federal election, a damning video of One Nation Senate candidate Steve Dickson in a US strip club was leaked to A Current Affair.

The timing is disastrous for One Nation’s election campaign. Dickson resigned on Tuesday.

Someone, somewhere knew this video existed and they knew now would be an opportune moment to release it.

The Quicky team talk to competitive intelligence consultant Eric Ohlsen about digging up the dirt. Post continues after audio…

For competitive intelligence consultant Eric Ohlsen, digging up the dirt on politicians is a full time job.

Speaking to Mamamia‘s daily news podcast The Quicky, Ohlsen said it would be safe to assume every election in the Western world has someone working in competitive intelligence.

When hired – by a campaign manager, consultant, and occasionally even the candidate themselves – Ohlsen begins his research innocently enough, just as we would, a simple Facebook stalk of a new colleague or a friend’s ex. But then he digs deeper.

“I start out with Facebook and LinkedIn and a Google search,” he said. “People provide a huge amount of information about themselves and I can use that information to find other things out about them.

“Or it’s news coverage or documents that are available online, a huge amount of documents are available that really would shock people.

“From there, it’s thinking about where a person has interacted with the government. What do they do for a living? Where do they live? Have they paid their taxes? Who regulates the industries that they work in? Have they been to court?”