They want to implement low cost, reliable power by building low-emission coal fired power stations.

They want Australia to leave the United Nations Refugee Convention because it is "no longer in our interests."

They want to introduce an apprenticeship scheme to create more jobs and build a national fast rail service.

They want gun ownership to be allowed in Australia.

They want us to withdraw from the Paris Agreement (A UN framework to tackle climate change) because it's "economic suicide." They don't believe global warming is real.

What do they say about the issues that matter to Australian women?

We surveyed 97 Australian millennial women about the upcoming election, and these were the topics that just kept cropping up.

1. What do the parties propose to do about climate change?

Labor: They have big plans. Labor want to cut emissions by 45 per cent and ensure half of Australia's energy is from renewable sources by 2050. They want to force a cap on the country's biggest polluters and give business tax breaks to buy electric cars.

Liberal: They have more conservative plans. They are committed to Australia's 2030 Paris Agreement and will focus on the Emissions Reduction Fund which helps farmers benefit from new revenue opportunities. They'll be supporting small business to invest in solar, and will focus on a strategy to transition new vehicle technology and infrastructure to electric versions of themselves.

Greens: They have the strictest plan for the future. They want zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2040. They want climate change considered in all decision and approval processes involving the federal government.

One Nation: Nothing. They are the only political party to question climate science. They think there is insufficient evidence to support it and want us to pull out of any international treaties or agreements we have currently in place.

2. What are the parties' opinions/plans for abortion?

Labor: Public hospitals will be able to offer termination services as part of Labor's Commonwealth funding arrangement. Abortion is still illegal in New South Wales and South Australia, so Labor will seek to have the state governments decriminalise the procedure. Currently abortion in these states is only lawful if a doctor has done a physical and mental assessment of a woman seeking an abortion.

Liberal: They won't be making any changes to the current arrangements.

Greens: They think access to abortion, as well as sexual and reproductive health services, is a woman's right. They want abortion to be legal, accessible and affordable.

One Nation: One Nation believes this is a matter of conscience for Australians but rejects legalisation of late term abortions except in exceptional circumstances.

3. Do the parties have an opinion on transgender awareness being taught in schools?

Labor: Yes, they support its inclusion in the Safe Schools program brought in by the Labor government in 2013. The Liberal government stopped funding the program in 2017. Bill Shorten thinks children have a right not to be bullied based on their sexual or gender identity.

Liberal: They think 'tolerance' should be taught at school, but not necessarily sexual or gender identity. Scott Morrison has said he doesn't think there should be "gender whisperers" at schools, in reference to teachers trained to identify children who might be transgender.