John Oliver just went Clive Palmer and how embarrassing for all of us.

Well. John Oliver has decided to go Clive Palmer and, mate, what took you so long?

The Last Week Tonight host appears to have stumbled across the shit-show that is Australia’s election campaign, which is highly embarrassing. For all of us.

He began with the Steve Dickson scandal, a One Nation candidate, whose political career came to an abrupt end after footage emerged of him groping and making disparaging comments about a woman in a US strip club.

Footage of Tracey Grimshaw saying, “It’s a bad look and very bad judgement for a man that campaigns on family values,” was aired, before John Oliver suggested that perhaps that kind of behaviour is a bad look for literally anyone.

But then he turned to Clive Palmer, the head of his own United Australia Party, and DAMMIT who told John Oliver about Clive?

He drew comparisons between the candidate and the United States’ President, Donald Trump, describing him as a “brash businessman pushing a populist anti-establishment post”.

Yep. Pretty much sums him up.

Oliver drew on infamous footage of Palmer on the Today show last week, where he yelled at Deborah Knight for no reason.

“We’ve got to stop the FAKE NEWS,” Palmer shouted, before throwing around slogans like, “God bless Australia,” and “Put Australians first”.

He went on to remind Knight of how rich he is, and how that means he doesn’t “give a stuff” what people think about him – which feels like something you should definitely care about if you want an entire nation to vote for you, but okay.

But Oliver then turned to Palmer’s… billboards… which definitely have some copyright issues.