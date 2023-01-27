Unpopular opinion: The school holidays are not too long. Here's why.

You know it's the end of January when every conversation begins with, "How many days till school goes back?" followed by, "Why are the holidays so long?"

As a mother of four, I nod with empathy. Having the kids at home for six weeks over the summer is exhausting, not to mention expensive. (Since when is it $24 for a movie ticket???)

Mums find themselves mid-January exhausted by:

Kids fighting.

Kids on devices.

An endless mountain of laundry.

A sink overflowing with dirty dishes and glasses.

Juggling working with entertaining/driving/feeding kids.

No wonder mums count down the days until school starts.

January needs a reframe. Instead of gritting our teeth, why do we not embrace the 'break' from routine?

Nope, this is not a vomit-inducing sermon about how the kids are only young once, so you should make memories while you can.