Let me preface this by saying, I am a good person. I give my spare change to charity and offer to chaperone excursions. And I always wait my turn in the school drop off zone.

But my son’s preschool’s latest request is one I just can’t seem to overlook.

This weekend, my three-year-old’s preschool is holding a fete. There’ll be games. A petting zoo. Clowns, even.

Watch: The difference between first day of term and last day of term. Post continues after video.



There’ll also be cake, thanks to the 30 odd families like mine who opened their child’s backpack and found a letter stating each child will need to provide baked goods for the cake stall.

Now, I love cake as much as the next person. Maybe even more. And I would never object to something that makes my child happy. No, I’m not one of those ‘I Quit Sugar’ mums, and my son is 100 percent not gluten intolerant, or anything intolerant for that matter. I would also love to bake with my son. He loves cooking and licking the bowl, and I love spending time with him.

But my problem here is with where the money raised from these cakes will go. It won’t be going to charity or the local community. It’ll go towards funding my son’s education.