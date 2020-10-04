"I could be still young enough.” Schapelle Corby on her hope to become a mother one day.

Schapelle Corby's conviction has, of course, had crippling consequences for her personal life. On Sunday, the 43-year-old opened up about one of the greatest costs of all, stemming from her near-decade behind bars.

In 2005, the then-28-year-old Queensland woman was convicted of smuggling 4.1kg of marijuana into Bali. She was sentenced to 20 years in jail, although served just nine of those years in the notorious Kerobokan Prison. She was granted parole in 2014 and by 2017, Corby was allowed to return home to Australia.

Now, she has spoken of the personal price to her "womanhood".

"There are no children," the Corby told Stellar Magazine on Sunday.

Corby is in a long-term and long-distance relationship with Ben Panangian, who she first met in 2006 at a church service in prison. Panagian was also serving time for drug-related offences, and it's understood his criminal conviction makes it hard for him to enter Australia.

The couple last saw each other in February of last year, with the pandemic now providing even more barriers to them reuniting.

But Corby says she still holds a glimmer of hope that she may one day bring kids into the world.