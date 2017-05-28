It must be a deep vortex: the number and intensity of emotions Schapelle Corby is feeling today.

After 13 years trapped on the island of Bali – nine of those years behind bars in Kerobokan Prison, the remainder under parole conditions in a house in the city of Kuta – the 39-year-old convicted drug smuggler has been deported and is returning to Australia.

For 13 years, coming home must have felt like a lifetime away. It has been a lifetime and Corby’s had no option – she has built a life to fill it.

She has made friends and enemies. Collected trinkets and memorabilia. She has found some comfort in the place that has also been her hell.

She has also, according to reports, found love.

Schapelle's boyfriend is a man she met in 2006 in prison, while he was serving a three-year sentence for drug possession as she was facing 20 long years ahead.

After he was released, and she was still inside, the pair would meet in the visitors' centre. He would bring her food and clothes and desperately sought-after human connection.

He has been next to her through her break down and depression.

He was there to support her through the roller coaster that saw the Indonesian government grant clemency and Corby's sentence reduced by five years.