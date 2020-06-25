A rumoured relationship with Gretel Killeen and a new wife: Saxon's life after Big Brother.

Think back to 2003.
John Howard was prime minister, Australian Idol debuted (never forget Shannon Noll losing to Guy Sebastian) and Reggie Bird won season three of Big Brother Australia.
Now, not only did that particular season of Big Brother bless us with Reggie, but it also introduced us to 19-year-old Daniel 'Saxon' Small.
Due to name clashes with Daniel McInnes, Daniel Small became known as Saxon on the show. And he lasted 57 eventful days.
Since his reality TV show stint, the Central Coast surfer has been living a quiet life away from the public eye.
Here's everything you need to know about Saxon post-Big Brother.
A rumoured relationship with the show's host.
Whilst Saxon's time on the show was memorable for many reasons, the biggest headlines came after his eviction with wild rumours that he was in a relationship with Big Brother host, Gretel Killeen.