Last night, Guy Sebastian's brother auditioned for The Voice. It brought Guy to tears.

He has spoken about his disappointment after that appearance, as he felt like producers portrayed him as 'Guy's brother' rather than an artist in his own right.

"I really didn't want to [do the show],' he told The Music in 2016.

"They did a lot of things that they weren't meant to, like after my performance they played my brother's song. And the whole point was for me to have my own identity. So it was a bit of a crappy experience.

"It was a real slap in the face, and when I asked them about that they were just like, almost smug about it. Like they [knew] it all along, it was just rude... real dishonest."

Guy, 38, told TV Week on Monday his younger brother would have a much more positive experience this time.

"I'm so close to my brothers. I would die for them," he said. "We're such a tight family unit. That's why I was so nervous about Chris doing the show. He was approached last year, and after I had a year of being a coach, I knew it was a safe space for him to go back into."

Chris, 31, had already ruled out picking his brother as a coach if he got the opportunity before his audition aired.

"I had him ruled out from the beginning," he told Woman's Day.

"I'd hate people to think I wasn't there for my own abilities or it was rigged. I didn't want anyone to say I was getting special treatment."