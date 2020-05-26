Search
Last night, Guy Sebastian's brother auditioned for The Voice. It brought Guy to tears.

On Monday night’s episode of The Voice, coach Guy Sebastian heard a very familiar voice.

It belonged to his younger brother Chris, who hoped to turn the chairs of his brother, as well as the other coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland during his blind audition.

“My name is Chris Sebastian and I’m an all-star,” he said. “Having my brother on the panel… I’ve had some sleepless nights.”

Chris sang Jealous by Labyrinth, and had all four chairs turned before he even hit the chorus.

Look at Guy’s face after he hears his brother sing the very first line:

Chris was praised by all of the coaches, before they even knew he was related to one of their own (apparently a lot of tears from Guy didn't give it away).

Finally, Kelly realised something was up and asked him his last name.

Guy got really emotional talking about how much he loved his brothers, and uh... *wipes eyes*

Chris chose Kelly as his coach for the season, and after telling Kelly to "look after my bro," Guy ran backstage to hug his mum.

Was this the most wholesome moment in Australian reality TV, perhaps ever?

 

Following his performance, Chris wrote on Instagram to thank viewers for their support and to continue the sweet Sebastian expressions of love.

"To my bro, I love you more than I could possibly express. I have learnt some of the most valuable things in my life from you and if I can be 10% of the person you are then I'll consider myself a lucky man."

Chris qualified as an all-star after appearing on the show in 2012 and being mentored by Seal.

He has spoken about his disappointment after that appearance, as he felt like producers portrayed him as 'Guy's brother' rather than an artist in his own right.

"I really didn't want to [do the show],' he told The Music in 2016.

"They did a lot of things that they weren't meant to, like after my performance they played my brother's song. And the whole point was for me to have my own identity. So it was a bit of a crappy experience.

"It was a real slap in the face, and when I asked them about that they were just like, almost smug about it. Like they [knew] it all along, it was just rude... real dishonest."

Guy, 38, told TV Week on Monday his younger brother would have a much more positive experience this time.

"I'm so close to my brothers. I would die for them," he said. "We're such a tight family unit. That's why I was so nervous about Chris doing the show. He was approached last year, and after I had a year of being a coach, I knew it was a safe space for him to go back into."

Chris, 31, had already ruled out picking his brother as a coach if he got the opportunity before his audition aired.

"I had him ruled out from the beginning," he told Woman's Day.

"I'd hate people to think I wasn't there for my own abilities or it was rigged. I didn't want anyone to say I was getting special treatment."

 

Chris and Guy have two other brothers: Ollie, the oldest, and younger brother Jeremy.

Ollie was born in India, where their mother Nellie and father Ivan met while Ivan studied geology, and Guy was born in Malaysia. They migrated to Australia in 1988 when Guy was six. Chris and Jeremy were born in Australia.

The Sebastians lived in Melbourne initially, before moving to Adelaide.

guy sebastian brother
The Sebastian family.

They grew up very religious - this was a big focus during the early years of Guy's career, during his appearance on Australian Idol and following his win.

In 2017 Guy spoke about how this relationship with his faith had evolved in the years.

"It is a very complex, layered issue I am not going to pretend to be an expert on," he explained to The Advertiser.

"My whole thing is you can't pick and choose what things in the Bible are more important than others. You can't ignore some Bible verses but say others hold true. I think people hide behind religion sometimes based on their own prejudices so I just have to go with my gut and I think God is love."

"My views are more based on life and discovery and research than just what I'm told," he said in a 2012 interview with news.com.au.

"Because what I was told in regards to so many things was so wrong. I've gone from a place where I was told there was one way and only one way, to being more in a place where I don't think anyone has the right to say what they believe is more important or more significant."

Guy married Jules Egan in 2008, and together they have two sons: Hudson, eight, and Archer, six.

Chris married wife Natashia in 2017 (Guy and brother Jeremy were their wedding singers, proof that musical talent definitely runs through the veins of the Sebastian brothers), and the couple have a two-month-old daughter, Ava.

When he was standing on The Voice stage, it was them he was thinking about.

"I haven't done all I want to do in music yet but mostly I want to give Tash and Ava everything I can, so this is for them," he told Woman's Day.

